Ravens' Justin Tucker: Perfect again Sunday
Tucker went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts Sunday and converted both of his extra-point attempts against the Cardinals.
Tucker was automatic again Sunday, making field goals of 33, 28, and 51 yards. He has converted all 10 of his extra points and all four of his field goals through two weeks and will likely be busy again in Week 3 when Baltimore faces Kansas City in what's setting up to be a high-scoring contest.
