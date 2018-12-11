Ravens' Justin Tucker: Perfect day at the office
Tucker knocked through his only field goal attempt from 28 yards and converted each of his three extra point attempts during Sunday's 27-24 loss to Kansas City.
It was a typical day at the office for Tucker who is now 26-for-28 on the season. Tucker's six points ended his streak of four consecutive games with at least 10 points, but that is more of a product of opportunity than anything else. The 29-year-old has used this season to prove loud and clear that he still has plenty left in the tank.
