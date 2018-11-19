Ravens' Justin Tucker: Perfect in Week 11

Tucker converted all three of his field-goal attempts and made his only extra-point try during Sunday's win over the Bengals.

Tucker logged his third consecutive perfect game, including a long field-goal try of 56-yards. The talented kicker accounted for 10 of Baltimore's total points during Sunday's 24-21 win against Cincinnati. He'll look to log another strong outing against the Raiders in Week 12.

