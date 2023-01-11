Tucker made all three of his field-goal attempts as well as his only extra-point try in Sunday's 27-16 loss to the Bengals.

Tucker's field goals all came during the second half, converting from 26, 51 and 27 yards. En route to his sixth Pro Bowl selection, Tucker made 37 of 43 field-goal attempts and 31 of 32 extra-point tries this season, with his 142 total points ranking second league-wide at his position.