Tucker made both of his field-goal attempts in Sunday's 13-3 win over the Panthers and made his lone extra-point attempt.

Tucker's impressive season continued Sunday, as the veteran was perfect in the contest. Through 10 games, the 33-year-old kicker has made 20 of 22 field-goal attempts and 26 of 27 extra-point attempts. Even with the Baltimore offense struggling as of late, Tucker remains a reliable fantasy option. The Ravens visit the Jaguars in Week 12.