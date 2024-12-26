Tucker converted on his lone field-goal attempt and all four of his extra-point tries during the Ravens' 31-2 win over the Texans on Wednesday.
Tucker nailed a 52-yard field goal late in the first quarter to give the Ravens a 10-0 lead. The All-Pro kicker has been uncharacteristically innaccurate this season, converting on just 73.3 percent of his field-goal attempts. However, he hasn't missed a kick since the Ravens' Week 14 bye, going 3-for-3 on field-goal tries and 13-for-13 on his extra-point attempts over Baltimore's last three games. Tucker will look to finish the regular season strong against the Browns on Sunday, Jan. 5.
