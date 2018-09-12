Ravens' Justin Tucker: Perfect start to season

Tucker converted both of his field-goal attempts and all five of his extra-point tries en route to 11 points in Sunday's 47-3 win over the Bills.

Tucker split the uprights from 41 and 39 yards on his two field goals, which both came during the second quarter. While the Ravens offense should be hard pressed to approach 50 points in a game again this season, the ever-accurate Tucker remains one of the league's best options for points among kickers.