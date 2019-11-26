Play

Ravens' Justin Tucker: Posts nine points

Tucker made his only field-goal attempt as well as all six of his extra-point tries in Monday night's 45-6 win over the Rams.

Tucker converted from 34 yards on his lone field goal, as he was otherwise limited to PAT work. Still, with Baltimore's offense consistently finding the end zone, Tucker was able to put up another strong point total, bringing his season tally to 102, ranking second league-wide.

