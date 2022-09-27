Tucker went 4-for-5 on extra-point attempts Sunday against the Patriots and converted a 56-yard field-goal attempt.
It was a surprise for Tucker to miss an extra point Sunday, though he did salvage his day from a fantasy perspective by hitting a 50-plus-yard field goal for the second week in a row. Tucker did not miss an extra point in 32 tries last season and hadn't missed one since Week 14 of 2020. Even with the rare miss Sunday, Tucker is tied for the league lead in extra points made and tied for second in the NFL in 50-yard field goals made. The Ravens host the Bills in Week 4.