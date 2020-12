Tucker made two of three field-goal attempts and all four extra-point tries in Tuesday's 34-17 win over the Cowboys.

Tucker missed a 36-yard try in the second quarter, putting an end to his streak of 70 straight successful field goals from within 40 yards, an NFL record. He drilled his next two tries of the evening, perhaps starting a new streak. Tucker will look to keep it rolling in Week 14 against the Browns.