Ravens' Justin Tucker: Remains perfect in 2019

Tucker connected on all three of his field goals and also went 3-for-3 on extra points Sunday against the Seahawks.

All of Tucker's field goals came from under 30 yards but he was still automatic nonetheless. Tucker is now a perfect 16-for-16 on field goals and 20-for-20 on extra points. He has posted double-digit fantasy points in three straight games as well. Tucker will be on a bye in Week 8 but is one of the rare kickers worth holding onto during an off week. He'll return to action Week 9 against the Patriots.