Tucker went 2-for-2 on field goals and converted both of his extra-point tries Monday against the Chiefs.

The star kicker connected on field goals of 26 and 42 yards and now Tucker has made a field goal of at least 40 yards in each game thus far this season. Tucker is 7-for-7 on field goals and 10-for-10 on extra points on the year. Baltimore visits Washington in Week 4.