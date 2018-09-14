Ravens' Justin Tucker: Remains perfect Week 2
Tucker converted his lone field-goal attempt and both extra-point attempts during Thursday's 34-23 loss to the Bengals.
Tucker's field goal came from 55 yards, as he continues to illustrate his accuracy from long distance. The Ravens offense had two turnovers on downs at Cincinnati's 38 and 44 yard lines, which helped to limit Tucker's opportunities.
