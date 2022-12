Tucker went 1-for-3 on field-goal tries and did not attempt an extra point in Saturday's 13-3 loss to the Browns.

Tucker knocked down his first field-goal attempt from 53 yards out, but he uncharacteristically missed his next kick from 48 yards away and had his final try blocked on a 50-yarder. Despite the atypical outing this past weekend, the 33-year-old remains a must-start option in Week 16 when Baltimore hosts the Falcons on Saturday.