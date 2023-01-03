Tucker connected on both of his field-goal attempts Sunday against the Steelers and converted his lone extra-point attempt.

Tucker had gone through an uncharacteristic stretch in which he missed three total field goals in his previous two games before rounding back into form against the Steelers. He enters the final week of the season with the second-most fantasy points among kickers and is tied for third in the league in made 50-yard attempts with eight such kicks. The Ravens travel to Cincinnati for the regular season finale.