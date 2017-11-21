Ravens' Justin Tucker: Scores 10 points
Tucker converted all three of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra points en route to 11 points in Sunday's 23-0 win over the Packers.
Tucker has now reached double figures in five of his last six outings, putting him in excellent form ahead of next Monday night's visit from the Texans.
