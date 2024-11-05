Tucker connected on both of his field-goal attempts and went 5-for-5 on extra-point tries in Sunday's 41-10 win over the Broncos.

Both of Tucker's field-goal attempts Sunday were under 40 yards, and he has now connected on at least two field goals in four of his last five outings. The Ravens average 31.4 points and 3.7 offensive touchdowns per game this season, both of which rank second in the NFL behind the Lions (32.3 and 3.8, respectively), so Tucker should continue to have plenty of opportunities each week to score points. Over his last five games, Tucker has gone 10-for-11 on field-goal attempts and converted all 21 of his extra-point tries.