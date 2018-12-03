Ravens' Justin Tucker: Scores 14 points in win

Tucker converted all four field-goal attempts and both extra-point tries during Sunday's 26-16 win over the Falcons.

Tucker logged an outstanding fantasy outing Week 13, accounting for more than half of Baltimore's total points. He has not missed a kick since Week 7. The 29-year-old remains one of the top fantasy options at his position heading into Sunday's tilt against the Chiefs.

