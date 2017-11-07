Ravens' Justin Tucker: Scores eight points
Tucker converted both of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries en route to eight points in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Titans.
Tucker's streak of four straight games with double-digit points was snapped, but that wasn't any fault of his own. Through nine games, he now sports 68 points.
