Ravens' Justin Tucker: Scores eight points

Tucker converted both of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries en route to eight points in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Titans.

Tucker's streak of four straight games with double-digit points was snapped, but that wasn't any fault of his own. Through nine games, he now sports 68 points.

