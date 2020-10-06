site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Justin Tucker: Scores seven points
Tucker made his only field-goal attempt as well as all four of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 31-17 win over Washington.
Tucker converted from 46 yards on his lone field-goal opportunity Sunday. That make kept his perfect kicking record intact so far and helped bring his season total to 38 points through four games.
