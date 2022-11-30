Tucker made four of five field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Jaguars.
Tucker converted from 27, 29, 55 and 24 yards, but he didn't have enough leg to make a 67-yard attempt for the win as time expired. Still, with his 13 points Sunday, Tucker ranks second among kickers league-wide in the category this season.
