Tucker signed a four-year extension with the Ravens on Monday.
Tucker had another All-Pro season last year after going 35-for-37 on field-goal attempts, including a perfect 6-for-6 from 50-plus yards. The 33-year-old also set an NFL record by nailing a 66-yard game-winner in Detroit during Week 3. Per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Tucker's new contract is worth $6 million per year with $17.5 million guaranteed, which makes him the highest-paid kicker in the league once again after Chris Boswell had recently tied Tucker with a four-year, $20 million deal ($12.5 million guaranteed). Tucker was already under contract for two more years, so his extension will keep him linked to Baltimore through the 2027 campaign.
