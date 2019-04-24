Ravens' Justin Tucker: Staying in Baltimore long term

Tucker is signing a four-year contract extension with the Ravens, Clifton Brown of the team's official website reports.

Tucker leads the NFL in career field-goal percentage (90.1) and has consistently turned in useful fantasy seasons despite being attached to mediocre or subpar offenses. His phenomenal track record includes at least four field goals of 50 or more yards in each of his seven NFL seasons, with a career conversion rate of 70.4 percent (38 of 54) from long range. The 29-year-old kicker showed no sign of decline in 2018, though he did miss a game-tying extra point Week 7 (vs. NO) to snap his streak of 222 consecutive PATs. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports the four-year extension is worth $23.05 million, including an $8 million signing bonus and $12.5 million guaranteed (all NFL records for a kicker).