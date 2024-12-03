Tucker went 2-of-4 on field-goal attempts and 1-of-2 on extra-point tries during Baltimore's loss to the Eagles on Sunday.
Tucker struggled once again Sunday, missing field goals from 47 and 53 yards, and he has converted on just 70.4 percent of his field-goal attempts this season. The 35-year-old has now missed two field goals in a game twice in the past three weeks, a feat he previously hadn't accomplished since 2022.
More News
-
Ravens' Justin Tucker: Makes lone field-goal try Monday•
-
Ravens' Justin Tucker: Struggles continue in road loss•
-
Ravens' Justin Tucker: Misses first PAT of season•
-
Ravens' Justin Tucker: Scores 11 points vs. Denver•
-
Ravens' Justin Tucker: Misses 50-yarder in Week 8 loss•
-
Ravens' Justin Tucker: Delivers 11-point performance•