Tucker went 2-of-4 on field-goal attempts and 1-of-2 on extra-point tries during Baltimore's loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Tucker struggled once again Sunday, missing field goals from 47 and 53 yards, and he has converted on just 70.4 percent of his field-goal attempts this season. The 35-year-old has now missed two field goals in a game twice in the past three weeks, a feat he previously hadn't accomplished since 2022.