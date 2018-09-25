Ravens' Justin Tucker: Tallies nine points in winning effort

Tucker drilled two of his three field goals while knocking in all three of his extra point attempts during Sunday's 27-14 win over Denver.

It was a rare block against Tucker that made for the crooked stat line. Otherwise Tucker, who has rightfully earned the reputation as one of the league's most reliable kickers, was perfect on the day. The veteran helped Baltimore distance itself in the first half by draining a pair of 52-yard boots and figures to be an asset as the Ravens seek to get back to the playoffs.