Ravens' Justin Tucker: Turns in another strong season

Tucker finished the season converting 34 of 37 field goals and going 39-for-39 on extra point attempts.

It was another stellar season from Tucker, who converted over 90 percent of his field goal attempts for the second year in a row and fourth time in his career. Tucker was also among the league's elite from distance, checking in with five field goals of 50-or-more yards, but that was a dropoff after going 10-for-10 from that distance in 2016. Still, Tucker is clearly one of the most bankable options at kicker regardless of format thanks to his high volume of attempts coupled with a unique ability to convert from almost any distance. Tucker, 28, is under contract for two more years.