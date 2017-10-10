Ravens' Justin Tucker: Turns in best outing of season Sunday
Tucker converted all three of his field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's win over the Raiders.
His 12 total points easily marked a season-high for Tucker, who had attempted just four field goals in the last three weeks heading into Sunday. Tucker benefitted from Baltimore's success on offense as the Ravens were able to push into plus-territory far more than they had during their two-game skid. The Ravens will return to Baltimore for Week 6, where Tucker has converted 83.9 percent of his field goal attempts over his career.
More News
-
Ravens' Justin Tucker: Misses second field goal of 2017•
-
Ravens' Justin Tucker: No field-goal attempts Sunday•
-
Ravens' Justin Tucker: Misses first 50-yarder since 2015•
-
Ravens' Justin Tucker: Automatic in season opener•
-
Ravens' Justin Tucker: Passes through concussion protocol•
-
Ravens' Justin Tucker: Lacking usual consistency•
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
MNF breakdown: McKinnon steps up
Miss Monday Night Football? Chris Towers has all the details from a surprisingly compelling...
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....