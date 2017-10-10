Ravens' Justin Tucker: Turns in best outing of season Sunday

Tucker converted all three of his field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's win over the Raiders.

His 12 total points easily marked a season-high for Tucker, who had attempted just four field goals in the last three weeks heading into Sunday. Tucker benefitted from Baltimore's success on offense as the Ravens were able to push into plus-territory far more than they had during their two-game skid. The Ravens will return to Baltimore for Week 6, where Tucker has converted 83.9 percent of his field goal attempts over his career.