Ravens' Justin Tucker: Two field goals in win
Tucker connected on both field-goal attempts and both extra-point attempts in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers.
Tucker converted field-goal attempts from 24-yards and 35-yards out. He improves to 28-for-30 on field-goal attempts this season -- fifth best percentage in the league of those over at least 20 attempts.
