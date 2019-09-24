Ravens' Justin Tucker: Underutilized Sunday

Tucker made his lone field goal -- a 39-yarder -- in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.

Baltimore scored 28 points in an unconventional fashion Sunday, leaving Tucker on the sidelines three times in favor of attempting two-point conversions. It's unlikely that Baltimore will be that aggressive with its post-touchdown decisions every week, so look for Tucker's usage to get back to normal as soon as Week 4 when the Ravens host the Browns.

