Ravens' Justin Tucker: Unmatched from distance

Tucker has converted a league-high 33 field goals from 50 yards or longer since entering the NFL in 2012, ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley reports.

Tucker already has an argument for the title of best kicker in league history, though he can't match Adam Vinatieri's track record of big moments in the playoffs. The 28-year-old's unmatched combination of leg strength and accuracy has made him a fixture near the top of the fantasy leaderboard for kickers, despite being attached to a Baltimore offense which struggled the past three seasons. The team hopes a healthier Joe Flacco along with a new group of wideouts will improve the situation, but it won't come as any surprise if the Ravens once again end up leaning on Tucker and a strong defense to stay competitive. Tucker has repeatedly proven to be the rare kicker worth drafting even when expectations for his team's offense are low.