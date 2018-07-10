Ravens' Justin Tucker: Unmatched from distance
Tucker has converted a league-high 33 field goals from 50 yards or longer since entering the NFL in 2012, ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley reports.
Tucker already has an argument for the title of best kicker in league history, though he can't match Adam Vinatieri's track record of big moments in the playoffs. The 28-year-old's unmatched combination of leg strength and accuracy has made him a fixture near the top of the fantasy leaderboard for kickers, despite being attached to a Baltimore offense which struggled the past three seasons. The team hopes a healthier Joe Flacco along with a new group of wideouts will improve the situation, but it won't come as any surprise if the Ravens once again end up leaning on Tucker and a strong defense to stay competitive. Tucker has repeatedly proven to be the rare kicker worth drafting even when expectations for his team's offense are low.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy busts: Avoid Cooks
Jamey Eisenberg warned about DeMarco Murray in 2017 and has identified 2018 busts
-
Fantasy sleepers: Get Cooper, Mixon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Best 2018 fantasy football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Landry
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Brandin Cooks and Latavius...
-
Aaron Jones gets two-game suspension
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Green Bay backfield with Jamaal Williams, Ty Montgomery and Aaron...
-
Picking No. 1 in PPR
It's OK to start your PPR draft with three running backs. It may even be advisable if you have...