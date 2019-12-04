Ravens' Justin Tucker: Wins game versus Niners

Tucker clinched Sunday's 20-17 win over the 49ers with a 49-yard field goal as time expired. He also converted from 30 yards on his only other field-goal attempt and made both his extra-point tries.

Tucker again proved why he's one of the best kickers in league history, nailing all four of his kicks in a top-heavy tussle in the pouring rain. The veteran has missed just two of his 68 total attempts this season, enabling him to rack up 110 points for the NFL's highest-scoring team.