Ravens' Kai Nacua: Claimed by Ravens
The Ravens claimed Nacua off of waivers from the Browns on Tuesday.
Nacua played 216 defensive snaps last season, playing some safety for the Browns in addition to his role as a special teams player, but the team's addition of Damarious Randall as the proposed free safety made him expendable. He made just 14 tackles -- 12 solo -- while appearing in all 16 games last season and joins a team that already possesses an established option at free safety with Eric Weddle. Nacua will likely be limited mainly to special teams duties in 2018 but could see the field if injuries surface.
