Ravens' Kamalei Correa: Lights up HOF Game

Correa finished Thursday's Hall of Fame Game with six tackles, three sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.

Correa was the undisputed star of an ugly, low-scoring contest. He's bounced between inside and outside linebacker since being selected in the second round of the 2016 draft, never quite looking comfortable at either position. He certainly looked comfortable at OLB on Thursday, spending much of the night in Chicago's backfield. Terrell Suggs and Matthew Judon have the starting roles locked down, but Correa is at least making his case for a sub-package role as a pass rusher. He'll need to compete with Tyus Bowser, Za'Darius Smith and Tim Williams.