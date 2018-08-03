Ravens' Kamalei Correa: Lights up HOF Game
Correa finished Thursday's Hall of Fame Game with six tackles, three sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.
Correa was the undisputed star of an ugly, low-scoring contest. He's bounced between inside and outside linebacker since being selected in the second round of the 2016 draft, never quite looking comfortable at either position. He certainly looked comfortable at OLB on Thursday, spending much of the night in Chicago's backfield. Terrell Suggs and Matthew Judon have the starting roles locked down, but Correa is at least making his case for a sub-package role as a pass rusher. He'll need to compete with Tyus Bowser, Za'Darius Smith and Tim Williams.
More News
-
Ravens' Kamalei Correa: Drawing start at inside linebacker Sunday•
-
Ravens' Kamalei Correa: In the mix for starting weak-side job•
-
Ravens' Kamalei Correa: Placed on IR•
-
Ravens' Kamalei Correa: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Ravens' Kamalei Correa: Does not practice Wednesday•
-
Ravens' Kamalei Correa: Cleared to play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Heath Cummings' RB Busts
Stay away from these four running backs at their ADP, Heath Cummings says they'll be busts...
-
Suspension won't slow Ingram
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Mark Ingram prior to training camp, and the Saints running back...
-
Podcast: Baldwin injury impact, bust WRs
How much are we downgrading the key members of the Seahawks passing game, and who are some...
-
Finding the next Alvin Kamara
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 15 running backs who are currently third string on the depth chart...
-
Running Back Breakouts
Looking for running backs to breakout in 2018? Heath Cummings has four that could obliterate...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Freeman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...