Mitchell (knee) has been activated from the PUP list ahead of Thursday night's game against the Bengals, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

Mitchell, who was listed as a full participant on the team's injury report ahead of the contest, was officially listed as questionable, but he's poised to make his season debut versus Cincinnati nonetheless. Official confirmation of his Week 10 status will arrive once the Ravens' inactives are posted ahead of Thursday's 8:15 ET kickoff.