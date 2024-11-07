Mitchell (knee) is active for Thursday night's game against the Bengals.

After being activated from the PUP list ahead of the contest, Mitchell is slated to see his first game action since suffering a torn ACL in his left knee in Week 15 of the 2023 campaign. While he's no threat to Derrick Henry's perch atop the Ravens' RB depth chart, Mitchell should be able to carve out a complementary role in team's backfield alongside Justice Hill. In such a capacity, Mitchell will initially carry modest fantasy lineup upside, but his presence going forward should, at a minimum, provide Baltimore's ground game with a welcome boost in terms of speed and depth.