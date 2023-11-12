Mitchell (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Though he took a questionable tag into the weekend after he was a mid-week addition to the injury report due to a hamstring issue, Mitchell erased some concern about his health by putting in a full practice Friday. Now that he's seemingly in the clear, the undrafted rookie out of East Carolina will look to build on his breakthrough performance in the Ravens' win over the Seahawks this past weekend, when he carried nine times for 138 yards and a touchdown. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh suggested earlier this week that Mitchell may have earned himself a more regular role in the backfield rotation along with Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, but given the uncertainty about how the reps might break down between the trio, Mitchell doesn't make for the most comfortable option in fantasy lineups this week.