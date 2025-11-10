Mitchell had four carries for 31 yards Sunday against the Vikings.

Mitchell got a carry on four of his five snaps Sunday and was effective on those opportunities, including a 22-yard rush, which was the longest of the day for any Raven. The third-year running back has not had more than 10 snaps in any of his five outings thus far, but he's getting work anytime he's on the field. He's averaging 6.2 yards per carry on 15 attempts thus far and is a big-play threat out of the Baltimore backfield. The Ravens head to Cleveland to face the Browns in Week 11.