Mitchell (shoulder) has a spot on Baltimore's initial 53-man roster but is a candidate to be placed on injured reserve, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Waiting until after cutdown day means the Ravens can activate Mitchell from injured reserve after Week 4. He injured his shoulder in the second week of the preseason shortly after breaking off a 31-yard run, and while he was spotted at practice just a few days later, the Ravens might find that it's enough to warrant/justify an IR stint. They have three healthy veterans -- J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill -- atop their backfield depth chart to start the season, with Mitchell nabbing the fourth spot over 30-year-old Melvin Gordon and fellow undrafted rookie Owen Wright. Mitchell is considerably smaller than all of them, but he ran a 4.37 40-yard dash this spring after piling up 2,584 rushing yards and 505 receiving yards over his final two seasons at East Carolina (with 25 TDs in 24 games).