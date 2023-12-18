Mitchell was carted to the locker room shortly after being carried into the blue medical tent by staffers in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Banner reports.

Mitchell went down grabbing his leg near the knee at the conclusion of a 13-yard run in the fourth quarter. He had nine carries for 73 yards and caught both of his targets for 15 yards prior to the injury. Gus Edwards and Justice Hill are the top remaining options in Baltimore's backfield with Mitchell hurt.