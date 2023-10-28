Mitchell (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan reports.

The 21-year-old running back out of East Carolina seems to be trending in the right direction to play this Sunday, as he went from limited participation in Thursday's practice to a full workload Friday. Mitchell has appeared in two games for the Ravens since coming off injured reserve, playing primarily on special teams (52 percent of snaps).