Mitchell (knee) is considered day-to-day.

Mitchell left Sunday's loss to the Steelers with a knee injury, but he appears to have avoided any sort of serious setback, with head coach John Harbaugh noting that the Ravens received "good news" on Mitchell's status. It remains to be seen, though, whether or not he will be available for Baltimore's Week 15 matchup with Cincinnati.

