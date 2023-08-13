Mitchell rushed six times for 11 yards, brought in one of two targets of nine yards and returned three kickoffs for 73 yards in the Ravens' 20-19 preseason win over the Eagles on Saturday night.

Mitchell was limited to filling a returner role in the first half, but he was then afforded some opportunity from scrimmage over the first two Ravens possessions after halftime. While he found running room at a premium, Mitchell made good use of his one reception and also was solid on his three kickoff returns. The undrafted East Carolina product and two-time 1,000-yard rusher, who's striving to unseat either Justice Hill or Melvin Gordon and earn a No. 4 running back role, is likely to see another solid allotment of touches in Baltimore's second preseason game against the Commanders on Monday night, Aug. 21.