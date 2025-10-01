Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that Mitchell "has a chance" to play Sunday versus the Texans, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

Mitchell has been a healthy scratch for each of Baltimore's first four regular-season games, but with Lamar Jackson (hamstring) expected to sit out Week 5, the team could take a different backfield approach against Houston. If active Sunday, Mitchell will be in position to compete for complementary snaps behind Derrick Henry and Justice Hill on offense, as well as with Rasheen Ali on special teams.