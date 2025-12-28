Mitchell rushed the ball nine times for 31 yards in Saturday's 41-24 win over the Packers. He added two receptions on two targets for seven yards.

Derrick Henry headlined the Baltimore offense and dominated touches out of the backfield, though Mitchell continued to serve as the complementary back. Mitchell reached double-digit touches for the first time this season in a run-heavy game script for Baltimore, though it still wasn't a particularly noteworthy fantasy performance. He could get some additional opportunity in Week 18 if the Ravens are eliminated from playoff contention.