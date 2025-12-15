Mitchell rushed the ball eight times for 66 yards while failing to reel in his only target in Sunday's 24-0 win over the Bengals.

Mitchell was able to garner a season-high eight totes, finishing second on the team in rushing yards behind Derrick Henry (100) while averaging an impressive 8.3 yards per carry. The running back has now combined to produce 142 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries over the last two games, and he'll look to keep it up in Week 16 against the Patriots.