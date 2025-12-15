Ravens' Keaton Mitchell: Eight totes in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell rushed the ball eight times for 66 yards while failing to reel in his only target in Sunday's 24-0 win over the Bengals.
Mitchell was able to garner a season-high eight totes, finishing second on the team in rushing yards behind Derrick Henry (100) while averaging an impressive 8.3 yards per carry. The running back has now combined to produce 142 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries over the last two games, and he'll look to keep it up in Week 16 against the Patriots.
More News
-
Ravens' Keaton Mitchell: Upgrades to full Thursday•
-
Ravens' Keaton Mitchell: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Ravens' Keaton Mitchell: MRI yields encouraging news•
-
Ravens' Keaton Mitchell: Considered day-to-day•
-
Ravens' Keaton Mitchell: Hurts knee Sunday•
-
Ravens' Keaton Mitchell: First rushing TD of season•