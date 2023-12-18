Coach John Harbaugh said after Sunday's 23-7 win over the Jaguars that Mitchell suffered a serious knee injury and will likely miss the remainder of the season, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports.

Mitchell went down in the fourth quarter and was carted to the locker room. The elusive runner had 73 rushing yards on just nine carries prior to getting hurt Sunday, and Mitchell will likely finish his rookie season with an average of 8.4 yards per carry (396 yards on 47 attempts). An official move placing Mitchell on injured reserve could be coming shortly if Harbaugh's pessimistic prognostication is confirmed.