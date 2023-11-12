Mitchell (hamstring), who is officially listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday versus the Browns, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mitchell practiced in full Friday after tweaking his hamstring in practice earlier in the week, and he's on track to suiting up for Sunday's divisional matchup. The rookie's status will be made official roughly 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. kickoff. Mitchell put up a 9-138-1 statline on the ground versus Seattle in Week 9, but he did so on only 13 offensive snaps. If active Sunday, it remains to be seen whether he'll be put in position to handle more playing time alongside Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.