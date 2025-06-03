Mitchell has been a standout at Baltimore's voluntary OTAs and said Monday that he feels fully recovered from the ACL tear he suffered as a rookie in 2023, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

The 23-year-old is showing some of the burst he displayed before the injury, when across eight regular-season games in 2023 he rushed 47 times for 396 yards and two scores, for a tremendous 8.4 YPC. The following season, Mitchell's debut was delayed until Week 10 due to his rehab, and across five regular-season appearances he was held to just 2.0 YPC. Now entering Year 3, he not only feels 100 percent healthy, but he indicated that he's set personal records in all of his speed tracking analytics this offseason. Even so, Mitchell will face tough competition for change-of-pace reps in the Ravens backfield. Derrick Henry remains entrenched as Baltimore's workhorse and inked a two-year extension this offseason, while Justice Hill did well as a pass-catching specialist in 2024.