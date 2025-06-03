Mitchell has been a standout at Baltimore's voluntary OTAs and said Monday that he feels fully recovered from the ACL tear he suffered as a rookie in 2023, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

Mitchell is showing some of the burst he displayed as a rookie before tearing his ACL, when across eight regular-season games in 2023 he rushed 47 times for 396 yards and two scores, for a tremendous 8.4 YPC. In 2024, Mitchell's debut was delayed until Week 10 due to his rehab, and across just five regular-season appearances he was stymied to the tune of just 2.0 YPC. Now entering Year 3, Mitchell said he not only feels back to 100 percent health, but that he's set personal records in all of his speed tracking analytics this offseason and feels better than he did as a rookie. That said, even back at full speed, Mitchell will face tough competition on the path to carving out change-of-pace reps in the Ravens' backfield. Derrick Henry remains entrenched as Baltimore's featured workhorse and inked a two-year extension this offseason, while Justice Hill did well as a pass-catching specialist in 2024.