Mitchell turned two carries into 19 yards and a touchdown while adding two catches (on three targets) for 12 yards during the Ravens' 32-14 loss to the Bengals on Thursday. He also logged 91 return yards on three kickoffs.

Mitchell saw the field for just eight snaps on offense, but he made the most of his limited opportunities with four touches, including an 18-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter. It was his first touchdown of the season and first score since Week 10 of the 2023 campaign. Mitchell is still firmly entrenched as the Ravens' RB3 behind Derrick Henry and Rasheen Ali, but Mitchell should still see consistent playing time on special teams as a returner on kickoffs.